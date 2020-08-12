Previous
inside an old laptop by orion5d
84 / 365

inside an old laptop

It was broken (on a flight in a suitcase...) and I had to rescue the disk. So I thought, why not make a picture of it 😀
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Orion5D

Orion5D
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice focusing :)
August 12th, 2020  
