Previous
Next
a super small flower by orion5d
86 / 365

a super small flower

was totally surprised when I saw this picture on the big screen when uploading to the computer, the flower is so tiny, maybe 1cm. but the color is sooooo strong, was totally struck by its beauty....
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise