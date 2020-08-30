Previous
xmas feelings by orion5d
102 / 365

xmas feelings

after a heavy thunderstorm this morning and you think it can‘t get worse, it started snowing. but we are enjoying it. so strange to have this weather in the summer
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Orion5D

Pat Thacker
Oh magical, it really does look Christmassy! Fav.
August 30th, 2020  
