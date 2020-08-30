Sign up
xmas feelings
after a heavy thunderstorm this morning and you think it can‘t get worse, it started snowing. but we are enjoying it. so strange to have this weather in the summer
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
108
photos
44
followers
44
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th August 2020 11:40am
Tags
snow
Pat Thacker
Oh magical, it really does look Christmassy! Fav.
August 30th, 2020
