Escac i mat by orriols
11 / 365

Escac i mat

Volia practicar la profunditat de camp i he enfocat el peo amb una F 1.8 i que la resta quedés desenfocat
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Albert

@orriols
3% complete

