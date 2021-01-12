Previous
Escac i mat by orriols
12 / 365

Escac i mat

Es la mateixa foto que l'anterior però aquesta vegada amb una F 16 perque aixi queda enfocada tota la fotografia a diferència de l'anterior que només hi havia el peó enfocat
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Albert

@orriols
