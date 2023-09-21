Previous
Well Preserved or Restored by ososki
Well Preserved or Restored

1954 Chevrolet
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags
Wow! Pristine! I love the color.
September 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Oh my wish I looked that good lol
September 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 21st, 2023  
