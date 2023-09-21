Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
Well Preserved or Restored
1954 Chevrolet
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
3
2
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
505
photos
26
followers
43
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
20th September 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! Pristine! I love the color.
September 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my wish I looked that good lol
September 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 21st, 2023
