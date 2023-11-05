Previous
Two Tone by ososki
76 / 365

Two Tone

Don't know what caused Sangu Kaku (Japanese Maple) to sport two colors this fall.
5th November 2023

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots.
Mags ace
Wonderful colors!
November 7th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
November 7th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
I love Japanese Maples....the shape & vibrant colors of the leaves never fail to impress. Beautiful photo!
November 7th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
progression.
November 7th, 2023  
