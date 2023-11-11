Previous
Feeling Good by ososki
82 / 365

Feeling Good

After a third heart ablation.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Dawn ace
A nice shot Bill isn’t amazing some of treatments available
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Looking great!
November 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looking good take care of yourself
November 13th, 2023  
