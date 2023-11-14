Previous
Setting Into the Pacific by ososki
84 / 365

Setting Into the Pacific

SOOCC
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
November 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious capture!
November 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow stunning
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise