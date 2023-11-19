Sign up
Nature's Palette
LtoR: Ogon Sarasa, Tobiosho, Moonfire in the background and Oshio Beni, all Japanese Maple varieties. Cropped slightly, but otherwise SOOC.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Bill Ososki
Photo Details
