The Beaver Moon Arises by ososki
98 / 365

The Beaver Moon Arises

27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Beverley ace
Spectacular capture wow 🤩. Inspiring and inspirational
I absolutely love it.
November 29th, 2023  
Christina ace
Beautiful landscape with so many layers
November 29th, 2023  
