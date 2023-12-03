Previous
Room for One More by ososki
Room for One More

From a six piece copper sculpture and poetry exhibit by the late artist, Richard Gill, titled "Signs of Our Time" at the local library. This is but one of the pieces.
3rd December 2023

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Bill Ososki
