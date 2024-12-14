Previous
Silent Sentries by ososki
Silent Sentries

14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Beverley ace
The trees standing proud, bright & beautiful colours… lush green grass with a splash of tall grass’s
Stunning photo.
December 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
December 16th, 2024  
