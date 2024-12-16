Previous
Thinker by ososki
155 / 365

Thinker

This a Rodin copy for Beverly
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo it’s so fabulous… love it
December 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact