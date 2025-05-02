Previous
Working at the Carwash by ososki
162 / 365

Working at the Carwash

2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Very cool abstract! Nice to see you're back?
May 12th, 2025  
Bill Ososki ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags. I'm sorta back. I'll start posting a few shots that I have been working on recently with LRc.
May 12th, 2025  
