Sky Dagger by ososki
Sky Dagger

5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags ace
Wow! A gorgeous sundog!
June 15th, 2025  
Bill Ososki ace
@marlboromaam I wasn't sure the meaning of sundog, so I looked it up. It was not clear if a partial rainbow would be considered a sundog. Seems like a sundog needs to be near the sun. In this photo the setting sun was on the opposite horizon (see the highlights on the trees in the lower left of the frame.). Thanks for teaching me a new word.
June 15th, 2025  
