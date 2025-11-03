Previous
Half a Heart by ososki
Half a Heart

3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags ace
I love how you composed this.
December 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very eye catching on beautiful
December 1st, 2025  
