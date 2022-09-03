Previous
Bucky Cooling Off by ososki
Bucky Cooling Off

It's 100F+. Shot out the house window. He was about 10 feet away.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photo Details

Mags ace
What a remarkable experience!
September 5th, 2022  
