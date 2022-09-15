Previous
Light Painting by ososki
25 / 365

Light Painting

Light is everywhere if you're looking.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
7% complete

