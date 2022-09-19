Previous
Trees After the Rain by ososki
29 / 365

Trees After the Rain

First rain of the season. Unusually early, but welcome.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Bill Ososki

Mags ace
Very cool!
September 21st, 2022  
