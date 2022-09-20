Previous
Cyclamen Fractals by ososki
Cyclamen Fractals

The deer ate all but one leaf.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
Mags ace
Beautiful details and the fractals are really amazing.
September 21st, 2022  
