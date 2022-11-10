Previous
First Snow by ososki
80 / 365

First Snow

Sierra Nevadas. Grouse Ridge on the left, Old Granddad on the right and the Yuba (river) Gap in the middle.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
21% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Mags ace
Breathtaking view!
November 11th, 2022  
