320 / 365
Common Mullein
Verbascum thapsus. Considered a weed by most people, but has been used as an herbal remedy for coughs and diarrhea, and topical application against skin infections.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags
ace
Lovely! We have a couple of varieties around here. Usually growing on the side of the roads.
July 6th, 2023
