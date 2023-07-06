Previous
Common Mullein by ososki
320 / 365

Common Mullein

Verbascum thapsus. Considered a weed by most people, but has been used as an herbal remedy for coughs and diarrhea, and topical application against skin infections.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags ace
Lovely! We have a couple of varieties around here. Usually growing on the side of the roads.
July 6th, 2023  
