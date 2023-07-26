Sign up
340 / 365
Reckon Rutting Season is Nigh
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
1
Bill Ososki
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags
Wow! I can see the velvet on those antlers. Great capture!
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
July 27th, 2023
