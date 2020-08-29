Previous
Coffee and pup by ost_ampelmannchen
2 / 365

Coffee and pup

I have a feeling there might be a lot of dog pictures uploaded over the course of 365 days. In the current climate, being able to go out and get a coffee with the dog is a definite highlight and touch of normality.
29th August 2020

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
