Reflections by ost_ampelmannchen
5 / 365

Reflections

Had a sunny walk into the city today. Not much caught my eye but sat having coffee I thought the way the light was playing and reflecting on this post was interesting.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Ost_Ampelmän...

@ost_ampelmannchen
