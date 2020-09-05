Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
9 / 365
City Life. 9/365
Walked around the city today. Away from the busy shopping centre, focusing on the outskirts and waterways. This guy was tagged on his leg, so perhaps he isn't a city pigeon and was having his own little excursion.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ost_Ampelmän...
@ost_ampelmannchen
9
photos
3
followers
4
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
5th September 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
bird
,
city
,
pigeon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close