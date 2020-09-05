Previous
City Life. 9/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
9 / 365

City Life. 9/365

Walked around the city today. Away from the busy shopping centre, focusing on the outskirts and waterways. This guy was tagged on his leg, so perhaps he isn't a city pigeon and was having his own little excursion.
Ost_Ampelmän...

@ost_ampelmannchen
