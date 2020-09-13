Previous
Pineapple. 16/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
17 / 365

Pineapple. 16/365

Went into town for some unexpected drinks which turned into a cocktails. I'll probably need to sleep for a week tomorrow.
13th September 2020

Ost_Ampelmännchen

Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
4% complete

