Previous
Next
Kindness. 21/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
21 / 365

Kindness. 21/365

Another awful day at work but was tempered in the evening by a thoughtful person cooking me dinner outside and putting up this light fitting which I've been ignoring for longer than I'm willing to admit.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise