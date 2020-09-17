Sign up
Kindness. 21/365
Another awful day at work but was tempered in the evening by a thoughtful person cooking me dinner outside and putting up this light fitting which I've been ignoring for longer than I'm willing to admit.
17th September 2020
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
17th September 2020 11:09pm
Tags
light
,
black and white
,
shadows
