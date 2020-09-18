Previous
Pause. 22/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
22 / 365

Pause. 22/365

Frantic day but managed to take some time out to wander with the dog. There are only so many hours in the day and sometimes you need to pause and take some time to yourself.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 18th, 2020  
