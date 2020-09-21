Sign up
25 / 365
Little snails. 25/365
Today I made cong you bing which are spiring onion (scallion) pancakes. This is the stage before the final rolling and frying, where you roll your dough into little snails.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
Tags
food
,
pancakes
,
cooking
