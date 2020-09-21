Previous
Little snails. 25/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
25 / 365

Little snails. 25/365

Today I made cong you bing which are spiring onion (scallion) pancakes. This is the stage before the final rolling and frying, where you roll your dough into little snails.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
