Pylons. 26/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
26 / 365

Pylons. 26/365

Didn't managed to leave the house at all and only finished working gone 9pm. Project work can be a bitch when it goes wrong. Needless to say, today's picture is from the weekend rather than today. Hopefully tomorrow will be less frantic.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
7% complete

View this month

Photo Details

