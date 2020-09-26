Previous
Next
"No. I only sleep with girls I'm in love with". 30/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
30 / 365

"No. I only sleep with girls I'm in love with". 30/365

Dog has been ill for the last few days so haven't been out too much. Took this a few days ago but still like it. Mainly spent today mooching about the house, petting the dog and watching TV.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise