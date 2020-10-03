Previous
The inevitable tomato sauce. 37/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
37 / 365

The inevitable tomato sauce. 37/365

Roasting the red tomatoes to make a sauce. I'm hoping the green tomatoes will eventually go red while sat on the window sill.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
Dee L. ace
Noce red looking tomatoes. I'm thinking you are going to end up with some excellent tomato sauce.
October 3rd, 2020  
