37 / 365
The inevitable tomato sauce. 37/365
Roasting the red tomatoes to make a sauce. I'm hoping the green tomatoes will eventually go red while sat on the window sill.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
1
0
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
37
photos
12
followers
16
following
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
30th September 2020 5:19pm
Tags
red
,
tomato
,
cooking
,
vegetable
Dee L.
ace
Noce red looking tomatoes. I'm thinking you are going to end up with some excellent tomato sauce.
October 3rd, 2020
