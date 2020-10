Old or new? 38/365

More interesting wallpaper found in the dining room this weekend. Not sure of the age of this one. Trying to determine how old the wallpaper is in the house is like trying to determine the stratigraphic order of some rock formations. This wallpaper is over where the central heating pipes run through the house so it's not original. Perhaps 1960s? Either way, it would certainly have been vibrant to have an entire room covered in these colours.