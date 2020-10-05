Previous
Next
Goal posts. 39/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
39 / 365

Goal posts. 39/365

Took this in the early evening. Seems like it's just dramatic clouds everywhere at the moment. Not a bad Monday work wise. Started on time. Finished on time. Even managed to workout.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise