39 / 365
Goal posts. 39/365
Took this in the early evening. Seems like it's just dramatic clouds everywhere at the moment. Not a bad Monday work wise. Started on time. Finished on time. Even managed to workout.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
39
photos
12
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
5th October 2020 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
field
,
evening
,
goalposts
