Amongst the trees. 43/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
43 / 365

Amongst the trees. 43/365

Sometimes I walk the dog around this field. There's a few shipping containers used to store sports equipment. Recently they've been painted and I quite like the effect.

Very glad it's Friday and finally picked all the remaining garden tomatoes. I suspect tomorrow's picture will be tomato focussed.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
