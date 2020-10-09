Sign up
43 / 365
Amongst the trees. 43/365
Sometimes I walk the dog around this field. There's a few shipping containers used to store sports equipment. Recently they've been painted and I quite like the effect.
Very glad it's Friday and finally picked all the remaining garden tomatoes. I suspect tomorrow's picture will be tomato focussed.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
9th October 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
trees
,
field
,
urban
