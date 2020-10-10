Sign up
The leaves are turning. 44/365
I wasn't going to post this but I liked it more than I thought I would. Autumn is definitely here. A small break in the weather with a well timed dog walk. Everything else has just been rain today.
Started painting woodwork white in the dining room though, and that's always a good feeling. It's the start of something new and fresh. Something that feels like ours.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
Tags
leaves
,
orange
,
autumn
,
berries
,
theme-seasons
