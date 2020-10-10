Previous
The leaves are turning. 44/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
44 / 365

The leaves are turning. 44/365

I wasn't going to post this but I liked it more than I thought I would. Autumn is definitely here. A small break in the weather with a well timed dog walk. Everything else has just been rain today.

Started painting woodwork white in the dining room though, and that's always a good feeling. It's the start of something new and fresh. Something that feels like ours.
