Previous
Next
City through the trees. 45/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
45 / 365

City through the trees. 45/365

Another shot of the city from a high vantage point. I like the view between the trees and I'm glad we don't live somewhere entirely flat! Aside from dog walks, weekend has been mainly decorating.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Caterina ace
I like the lace-like silhouettes of the leaves that frame the view of the city. Fav
October 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise