Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
45 / 365
City through the trees. 45/365
Another shot of the city from a high vantage point. I like the view between the trees and I'm glad we don't live somewhere entirely flat! Aside from dog walks, weekend has been mainly decorating.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
45
photos
13
followers
16
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
10th October 2020 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
city
,
urban
Caterina
ace
I like the lace-like silhouettes of the leaves that frame the view of the city. Fav
October 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close