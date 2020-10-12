Previous
Homely. 46/365 by ost_ampelmannchen
46 / 365

Homely. 46/365

I'm not sure if this is a pub or a home. Perhaps a pub that is now a home or a very homely pub. Either way I like the doors and the bike above the entrance. There was also a small white dog giving me a beady stare while I took this picture.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Ost_Ampelmännchen

