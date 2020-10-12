Sign up
Homely. 46/365
I'm not sure if this is a pub or a home. Perhaps a pub that is now a home or a very homely pub. Either way I like the doors and the bike above the entrance. There was also a small white dog giving me a beady stare while I took this picture.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
46
photos
13
followers
16
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Tags
pub
,
door
,
building
,
urban
