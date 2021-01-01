Previous
Next
Christmas bauble. by ost_ampelmannchen
71 / 365

Christmas bauble.

Let's try this again and see if I can keep it up.

Spent all day on the sofa after staying up to 2am with friends online and a few too many cocktails.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Welcome back :-) Pretty bauble and nice way to spend new year's eve all considering.
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise