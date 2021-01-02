Sign up
The last ornament.
Today is the day that the tree is coming down. I'm sad as I've enjoyed two weeks away from work but I think I'll be sadder if I take the tree down tomorrow.
This is one of our creepier tree ornaments. Taken with a phone macro lens I got for Christmas. I'm enjoying playing with the plastic lens set and the distortion just adds to the fun.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Ost_Ampelmännchen
@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
1st January 2021 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
macro
,
ornament
