The last ornament. by ost_ampelmannchen
72 / 365

The last ornament.

Today is the day that the tree is coming down. I'm sad as I've enjoyed two weeks away from work but I think I'll be sadder if I take the tree down tomorrow.

This is one of our creepier tree ornaments. Taken with a phone macro lens I got for Christmas. I'm enjoying playing with the plastic lens set and the distortion just adds to the fun.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Ost_Ampelmännchen

@ost_ampelmannchen
Londoner living in Yorkshire. Trying to expand my daily photos beyond our dog and things I grow in the garden.Trying to motivate myself to take...
19% complete

