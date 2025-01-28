Previous
Through the Mountain Pass by outis
Through the Mountain Pass

Through the mountain pass
Follow the song of snowbirds
Flakes drift softly down

Ghost Rider - Rush
https://youtu.be/JIhnt4nG4yA?si=3m_cNUTu34G6XwJ6
Outis

@outis
