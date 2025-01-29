Previous
Midnight Alley by outis
Midnight Alley

Just before midnight
A cold glow of alleys deep
The soft breeze of ghosts

Presence - Nils Petter Molvaer
https://youtu.be/ucjGy-gGExk?si=ketxPIzKkH-RLwii
