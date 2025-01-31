Previous
Foggy Morning by outis
5 / 365

Foggy Morning

The morning brings fog
A sleepless haze of the mind
Aimlessly wander

Round Here - Counting Crows
https://youtu.be/7PAP3kN8J8w?si=i_s15qsid_ihEcPT
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Outis

@outis
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact