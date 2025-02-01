Previous
A Thousand Nails by outis
6 / 365

A Thousand Nails

A thousand nails wait
Messages of sale and loss
Rusting in the sun

Last Time I Saw You - Martin Czerny
https://youtu.be/rccovGkU8JU?si=4GO27DZiYO_0cAl0
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Outis

@outis
