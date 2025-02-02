Previous
Winter Blue by outis
Winter Blue

Along the roadside
A moment in winter blue
Time seems to stand still

Where Has The Time Gone - The Dead South
https://youtu.be/UMDKAJWq_lQ?si=g72b0aAfuY-djLUz
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Outis

@outis
