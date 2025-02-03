Previous
Endless Highways by outis
Endless Highways

These endless highways
With glimpses of skies above
Onward into night

And It's Still Alright - Nathaniel Rateliff
https://youtu.be/Hw4MiegZxsU?si=w4kCJhJh3QV7d4yw
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Outis

@outis
