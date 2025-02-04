Sign up
9 / 365
9 / 365
Silence in the Bricks
Silence in the Bricks
Pull my collar to the cold
Breath clouds of winter
Pay For What You Get - DMB
https://youtu.be/r-kQPM6-Qv8?si=T8ELZGDfO8cxex4h
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
0
0
Outis
@outis
9
photos
0
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views 0
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
4th February 2025 1:17am
road
,
newark
,
railroad
,
winter
,
bricks
,
city
,
path
,
roads
