Silence in the Bricks by outis
Silence in the Bricks

Pull my collar to the cold
Breath clouds of winter

Pay For What You Get - DMB
https://youtu.be/r-kQPM6-Qv8?si=T8ELZGDfO8cxex4h
4th February 2025

Outis

@outis
