Just Before Daybreak by outis
10 / 365

Just Before Daybreak

Just before daybreak
After night shift, heading home
Dark storm clouds above

Drifting - Jimi Hendrix
https://youtu.be/tIkhOiux7eg?si=fC_2dW5REjCm7Yp6
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
