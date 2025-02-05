Sign up
10 / 365
Just Before Daybreak
Just before daybreak
After night shift, heading home
Dark storm clouds above
Drifting - Jimi Hendrix
https://youtu.be/tIkhOiux7eg?si=fC_2dW5REjCm7Yp6
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
365
Tags
road
,
night
,
winter
,
path
,
highway
